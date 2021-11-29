‘Super Mama’: New Zealand politician cycles to hospital while in labour, shares pics

Nowadays, all expectant mothers choose a healthy and balanced life, and they do everything they can for their child in the womb, from daily exercise to a nutritious diet. Nothing seems to be enough, not even a ride to the hospital on a bicycle while in labour!

Julie Anne Genter, a New Zealand Parliament member, rode her bicycle to deliver her baby early Sunday morning. A few hours later, the Green Party lawmaker shared the momentous news on her Instagram handle with a lengthy caption. She wrote, “We welcomed our newest family member at 3.04 a.m. this morning. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening. My contractions weren't that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later.

Genter is a dual New Zealand-U.S. citizen who was brought up in Minnesota but came to the Pacific country in 2006. She is the party's transportation spokesman, and her Facebook account says, “I love my bicycle”.

In 2018, she likewise rode her bicycle to the hospital to give birth to her first child, according to local news outlets. Her followers were quick to shower Genter with appreciation. One wrote, “You are a super mama - biking to give birth again!!! Super happy to hear your girl has arrived safely and sending love to you all.”

Another one wrote, “You cycled to the hospital!! What a legend congrats”