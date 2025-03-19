Sunita Williams' sister-in-law, Falguni Pandya, shared the family's excitement for her homecoming after an unexpectedly long mission in space. She confirmed that Williams will be visiting India soon.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned to Earth after a nine-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS). Their journey back was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule carrying the astronauts successfully splashed down off the Florida coast near Tallahassee at 5:57 pm ET on March 18 (3:27 a.m. IST, March 19).

After her safe return, Williams' family in India has expressed their joy and relief. Speaking to NDTV, Williams' sister-in-law, Falguni Pandya, shared the family's excitement for her homecoming after an unexpectedly long mission in space. She confirmed that Williams will be visiting India soon.

While an exact timeline for Williams' India visit has not been finalised, her sister-in-law, Falguni Pandya, confirmed that plans are underway. "We don't have exact dates, but she's definitely going to come to India soon. I hope this year," she said.

Pandya described the experience of watching the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splash down off Florida's coast, carrying Williams, as "surreal." She also mentioned that the family is planning a vacation together to celebrate Williams’ return.

During her time in space, Sunita Williams maintained a connection to her roots.

Pandya revealed that she had sent Kaju Katli to Williams for her birthday on September 19, while she was in space. She also shared that Williams had asked her for photographs from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which Pandya had visited earlier this year.

Pandya recalled that Sunita Williams was the first astronaut to eat samosas aboard the space station, jokingly suggesting that a "samosa party" would be in order to celebrate her homecoming.

PM Modi invites Sunita Williams to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to Sunita Williams to visit India. In a letter dated March 1, which was shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on social media, PM Modi expressed his admiration for Williams' accomplishments. PM Modi mentioned that he had inquired about her well-being during meetings with Donald Trump and former US President Joe Biden.

As the whole world waits, with abated breath, for the safe return of Sunita Williams, this is how PM Sh @narendramodi expressed his concern for this daughter of India.

“Even though you are thousands of miles away, you remain close to our hearts,” says PM Sh Narendra Modi’s… pic.twitter.com/MpsEyxAOU9 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 18, 2025

"After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters," PM Modi said in his letter.

Meanwhile, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore departed the ISS at 10:35 a.m. IST on March 16 for their 17-hour journey back to Earth. Their initial mission in June 2024 was planned as a short test flight for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, but propulsion system malfunctions extended their stay in space. Eventually, NASA reassigned them to the SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which saw their safe return.\