Astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are preparing for their return to Earth following an extended stay. This process involves a carefully coordinated crew handover, departure, and descent, ensuring a smooth transition for both the incoming and outgoing teams. Their return was delayed due to issues with the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, requiring them to rely on SpaceX Crew Dragon "Freedom" for the journey home.

Phase 1: Crew-10 Arrival and Handover (Approximately 4 Days)

The arrival of Crew-10 marks the beginning of the handover process. Their spacecraft, Crew Dragon 'Endurance,' is scheduled to dock with the ISS on March 15 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (March 16, 9:00 a.m. IST). Once docking is confirmed and safety checks are completed, the hatch will be opened, allowing the new crew to enter the station and be welcomed by the existing members.

Over the next four days, Crew-9, including Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, will guide Crew-10 through an intensive orientation period. This involves familiarizing them with:

Ongoing science experiments and station protocols.

Daily routines, station systems, and safety measures.

Specific operational and maintenance tasks.

This structured process ensures continuity in ISS operations while gradually transferring responsibilities. Both crews will work together, allowing Crew-10 to gain hands-on experience under Crew-9’s supervision before assuming full control.

Phase 2: Departure of Crew-9 (Sunita Williams and Team)

Once the handover is complete, Crew-9 will prepare for departure aboard Crew Dragon "Freedom." This includes:

Packing personal belongings and experiment samples for return.

Preparing the spacecraft for departure with system checks and stowage.

Sealing the hatch and ensuring all final safety procedures are in place.

Following clearance from mission control, Crew Dragon will undock from the ISS. The separation occurs through small thruster firings, creating a slow and controlled relative speed between the two spacecraft. This gentle push ensures a safe and stable departure without sudden movements.

As the spacecraft moves away, further thruster burns will adjust its orbit, initiating the descent phase of the journey.

Phase 3: Descent and Return to Earth

Once a safe distance from the ISS is achieved, the return sequence begins:

1. Deorbit Burn and Re-Entry Initiation

To begin re-entry, Crew Dragon will perform a "deorbit burn," reducing its velocity by approximately 500-800 km/h. This maneuver allows Earth's gravity to gradually pull the spacecraft back into the atmosphere.

At this stage, the orbital speed difference becomes significant, meaning Crew Dragon is no longer following the ISS’s orbit but instead moving toward Earth.

2. Atmospheric Re-Entry

As the spacecraft descends toward the Kármán line (100 km altitude), it is still moving at 28,000 km/h. Atmospheric drag will rapidly slow it down, creating intense heat due to friction. The heat shield will protect the crew from the extreme temperatures generated during this phase.

By the time it reaches lower altitudes, its speed will have dropped significantly, approaching 480-640 km/h.

3. Parachute Deployment and Final Descent

As the spacecraft nears 2-3 km altitude, a series of parachutes will be deployed, further reducing speed to 24-32 km/h. This ensures a safe and controlled splashdown.

4. Ocean Landing and Recovery

Crew Dragon will splash down in a designated recovery zone, typically in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. Recovery teams will quickly reach the capsule, secure it, and assist the crew out.

Upon extraction, medical teams will conduct initial health checks, ensuring that the astronauts are stable after their return to gravity. They will then be transported for further medical evaluations and mission debriefings.

Understanding the Speed Dynamics of Spaceflight

The return process involves precise calculations of speed and trajectory adjustments.

Docked at the ISS: Crew Dragon and the station move at 28,000 km/h in low Earth orbit (~400 km altitude).

Crew Dragon and the station move at 28,000 km/h in low Earth orbit (~400 km altitude). Undocking: Initially, there is minimal relative speed difference as Crew Dragon gently separates.

Initially, there is minimal relative speed difference as Crew Dragon gently separates. Initial Departure Burns: Small thruster firings create a 30-80 km/h difference, allowing safe movement away from the ISS.

Small thruster firings create a 30-80 km/h difference, allowing safe movement away from the ISS. Deorbit Burn: Reduces speed by 500-800 km/h to initiate re-entry.

Reduces speed by 500-800 km/h to initiate re-entry. Atmospheric Entry: Begins at 100 km altitude, still moving at 28,000 km/h.

Begins at 100 km altitude, still moving at 28,000 km/h. Parachute Deployment: Reduces speed from 480-640 km/h to ~24-32 km/h.

Reduces speed from 480-640 km/h to ~24-32 km/h. Splashdown: Final impact with the ocean occurs at ~24-32 km/h.

Conclusion: A Safe Journey Home for Sunita Williams and Crew-9

The return of Sunita Williams and her crew from the ISS is a meticulously planned operation involving precise timing, careful speed adjustments, and extensive safety protocols. From handover operations to undocking, orbital maneuvers, and atmospheric re-entry, every step is designed to ensure a smooth and safe journey back to Earth.

Once they land, their focus will shift to medical recovery and debriefing, marking the end of another successful space mission and paving the way for future explorations.

(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)