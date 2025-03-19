A niine-month-long ordeal came to a demise as NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally landed on Earth safely as their SpaceX Crew 9 Dragon spacecraft splashdown off the Florida coast.

Williams and Wilmore were stuck in the International Space Station (ISS) after their space expedition with Boeing Starliner faced technical woes. The NASA astronauts landed on earth as Dragon spacecraft splashdown successfully off the Florida coast around 3: 30 a.m. today, i.e., March 19.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has shared a video of the moment when the duo marked their safe return to the earth.

Watch

Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, Nick, Suni, Butch, and Aleks! pic.twitter.com/M4RZ6UYsQ2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2025

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, Nick, Suni, Butch, and Aleks!" the video was captioned.

The White House hailed US President Donald Trump after Williams and Wilmore's return to earth, emphasising that he had pledged to rescue the NASA astroanuts. "PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months. Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX, and NASA!" ir said.