Sunita Williams' husband finally breaks his silence over NASA astronaut being stuck in space for over...

Sunita Williams may end up remaining in space until 2025, according to information released by NASA during a recent press conference; however, no decision has been made yet.

Indian native Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, two NASA astronauts, are stuck in space for all time. Boeing's Starliner was supposed to be in orbit for a week, but due to technical difficulties, their safe return has been postponed for more than 60 days. Williams' spouse Michael told the Wall Street Journal that although everyone is concerned about the astronauts' safety, it is extremely unlikely she will be let down if she becomes stranded in space.

Details regarding their daily schedules were also disclosed in the Wall Street Journal report. It was discovered that in addition to performing maintenance and scientific research, Williams, Wilmore, and the other seven crew members engage in public outreach activities like live video Q&A sessions with students.

They work out for at least two hours a day to prevent any loss of bone or muscle. Williams and Wilmore's veins are also measured by doctors on the ground, and the two astronauts alternately check each other's necks, shoulders, and legs for signs of weight loss or muscle loss.



They rest and sleep for at least eight hours every day, according to the report. They can, however, reach their family members by phone or email at any time. The food is transported to them in an unmanned Northrop Grumman cargo vessel. Additionally, NASA disclosed that food and other supplies for at least four months' worth of emergencies are kept on board the space station. The astronauts eat primarily from rehydrated packets while 8,200 pounds of supplies, including coffee, grapefruit, and blueberries, along with scientific equipment, are transported by the cargo.

