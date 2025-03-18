On Earth, even simple movements help maintain muscle and bone strength due to gravity. But in space, astronauts need special exercise machines to stay fit

Astronauts face many health risks in space, from muscle and bone loss to vision problems and radiation exposure. As astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams prepare to return home after nine months on the International Space Station (ISS), scientists continue to study these challenges.

On Earth, even simple movements help maintain muscle and bone strength due to gravity. But in space, astronauts need special exercise machines to stay fit. The ISS has three such machines, including a resistance device installed in 2009 that simulates weightlifting.

Astronauts exercise for two hours daily to prevent bone loss and muscle deterioration.

Balance issues are also common after space travel. According to aerospace medicine expert Emmanuel Urquieta, every astronaut, even those on short missions, must retrain their balance once back on Earth. NASA has a 45-day rehabilitation program to help them recover.

According to an AFP report, in microgravity, bodily fluids move toward the head, which can cause kidney stones and affect vision. Some astronauts develop Spaceflight-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS), which leads to mild-to-moderate vision impairment. Scientists are unsure whether this is caused by fluid shifts or increased carbon dioxide levels.

However, in rare cases, space travel has improved eyesight. NASA astronaut Jessica Meir said, according to AFP, that her vision actually became sharper due to changes in her eyeball shape. "When I launched, I wore glasses and contacts. Now, I have 20/15 vision—the most expensive corrective surgery ever!" she joked.