Sundar Pichai's net worth: A look at Google CEO's salary, real estate investments, philanthropy work

Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google parent Alphabet Inc was interested in technology from the time he was a child in India. It was this passion that helped him to not only have a career at one of the world's tech giants but earn millions of dollars doing it, making him a multimillionaire.

For those who are unaware, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Sundar Pichai's net worth is $600 million.

What is Sundar Pichai's net worth?

Sundar Pichai built his enormous net worth by putting in years worth of work in the tech industry. At Google, Pichai played an important role in several projects and earned a salary of more than $1 billion every year between 2015 and 2020.

Pichai's base salary is $2 million, but he also draws bonuses and stock grants that cover the majority of his income.

Sundar Pichai net worth: $600 million

Career Highlights: Named CEO of Google in 2015 and CEO of Alphabet in 2019

Sundar Pichai's illustrious career

Born in India, Pichai earned degrees from Stanford University and the Wharton School. He joined Google in 2004. At Google, Pichai helped develop some of its best-known products, including Drive, Gmail, and Maps. He became Alphabet Inc CEO in 2019.

Sundar Pichai's philanthropy work

Sundar Pichai matched Google's $1 million contributions to GiveDirectly, which provides cash to SNAP program beneficiaries. He had also made donations to coronavirus relief programs in India.

Sundar Pichai's real estate

Sundar Pichai resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and two children. Their close to a 10,000-square-foot house in Los Altos Hills sits on 3 acres they purchased in 2014.