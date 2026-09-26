FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR, replies to controversy

Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR

Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan, admits 'cleaneness is not responsiblity of one...'

Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan

‘More people got energy access under PM Modi than anyone in history’: Australian PM Albanese

‘More people got energy access under PM Modi’: Australian PM

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Suicide Bombing In Pakistan: 11 killed, 30 others injured in attack at police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa

A deadly suicide bombing at a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 11 people and injured 30

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

Suicide Bombing In Pakistan: 11 killed, 30 others injured in attack at police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa
Suicide blast kills 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (Screengrabs from viral clips)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 11 people were killed and 30 others injured after a suicide bomber targeted a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. The blast took place in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in northwestern Pakistan, after which the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in a statement, took responsibility for the attack. Some of those injured are reported to be in critical condition.

A similar attack took place in the northwestern province earlier this month when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a mosque in Kohat, which killed 21 people and left nearly 80 injured.

Suicide bomber targets police checkpoint

Coming back to the Saturday blast, the attacker drove the explosives-filled vehicle towards the police checkpoint before detonating it. After the blast, the rescue teams from the nearby Darazinda station reached the site and began evacuating the victims.

As per a report by Dawn, the wounded victims include several police personnel, customs officials, and two civilians. Meanwhile, 18 injured were referred to healthcare facilities in Darazinda and Mufti Mahmood Hospital in DI Khan for advanced treatment.

The security post which was attacked today is reportedly used by the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan to maintain surveillance and conduct checks along the volatile DI Khan-Quetta transit route.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR, replies to controversy
Election Commission shows unity, issues clarification on SIR
Suicide Bombing In Pakistan: 11 killed, 30 others injured in attack at police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa
11 killed, 30 others injured in attack at police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtoonkhw
Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan, admits 'cleaneness is not responsiblity of one...'
Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis for beach clean-up drive after Ganpati visarjan
What happened to Vinod Kambli? Viral video from elderly care home leaves fans deeply concerned
What happened to Vinod Kambli? Viral care home video sparks concern
‘More people got energy access under PM Modi than anyone in history’: Australian PM Albanese
‘More people got energy access under PM Modi’: Australian PM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement