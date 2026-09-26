Suicide Bombing In Pakistan: 11 killed, 30 others injured in attack at police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa

A deadly suicide bombing at a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 11 people and injured 30

At least 11 people were killed and 30 others injured after a suicide bomber targeted a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. The blast took place in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in northwestern Pakistan, after which the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in a statement, took responsibility for the attack. Some of those injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Eleven people killed and 30 injured in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan.



Darazinda Aman Mela Joint Check Post is a security and anti-smuggling checkpoint located in the Drazanda subdivision of the Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/AMFk9eu2TP — Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid) September 26, 2026

A similar attack took place in the northwestern province earlier this month when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a mosque in Kohat, which killed 21 people and left nearly 80 injured.

Suicide bomber targets police checkpoint

Coming back to the Saturday blast, the attacker drove the explosives-filled vehicle towards the police checkpoint before detonating it. After the blast, the rescue teams from the nearby Darazinda station reached the site and began evacuating the victims.

As per a report by Dawn, the wounded victims include several police personnel, customs officials, and two civilians. Meanwhile, 18 injured were referred to healthcare facilities in Darazinda and Mufti Mahmood Hospital in DI Khan for advanced treatment.

The security post which was attacked today is reportedly used by the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan to maintain surveillance and conduct checks along the volatile DI Khan-Quetta transit route.