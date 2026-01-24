Suicide bombing attack in Pakistan during wedding celebrations kills 7 people, guests were dancing when explosion occurred

After water crisis with Pakistan, Bangladesh plans Padma barrage
A suicide bombing attack during wedding celebrations killed seven and injured 25 people in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday. The blast occurred at a residence of a peace committee member chief Noor Alam Mehsud near Qureshi morr.
Noor Alam Mehsud is a pro-government community figure, in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police chief Adnan Khan said.
As per reports, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest and entered the wedding. The guests were dancing to the beats of drum when the attack happened, thus several people were injured.
The blast caused the room's roof to collapse, hampering rescue operations and making it difficult to reach those trapped under the debris, officials said, PTI reported.
The victims were rushed to the hospital. No group immediately claimed responsibility.