'Suicide Bomber' wanted popularity, America under threat of new species of terrorism

Headlines

Once IAS aspirant, she left UPSC dreams to be beauty queen, is now one of India's richest TV actresses, her net worth is

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on this date

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan teases new song from Jawan, says ‘pehle kiya Chaiya Chaiya, ab…’

Meet engineer-turned-CEO who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 1,43,000 crore company

Virender Sehwag names this batter to finish as highest run-scorer in ODI World Cup; it's not Virat Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Once IAS aspirant, she left UPSC dreams to be beauty queen, is now one of India's richest TV actresses, her net worth is

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on this date

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan teases new song from Jawan, says ‘pehle kiya Chaiya Chaiya, ab…’

10 superfoods for better eyesight

Most consecutive days as No.1 ODI batter

Batters with most ODI runs in 100 innings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Once IAS aspirant, she left UPSC dreams to be beauty queen, is now one of India's richest TV actresses, her net worth is

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan teases new song from Jawan, says ‘pehle kiya Chaiya Chaiya, ab…’

Shah Rukh Khan gives quirky reply to fans asking him to solve 'wife problems', says 'mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...'

HomeWorld

World

'Suicide Bomber' wanted popularity, America under threat of new species of terrorism

The bombing took place in the early morning on Christmas when there was little activity in the city.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 09:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers in the United States on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his suicide mission.

The FBI on Sunday identified the suspect as Anthony Q Warner and said he died in the blast, which damaged more than 40 businesses in downtown Nashville, Tennessee's largest city and the United States' country music capital. Warner's motor home exploded at dawn on Friday soon after police, who were responding to reports of gunfire, heard music and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb. Police hurried to evacuate people in the area, and Warner is the only person known to have perished.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said on Monday that Warner's mother was cooperating with the multiagency investigation but that motive remained elusive. The TBI released Warner's criminal history, showing a single marijuana charge more than four decades ago.

As per a WION report citing The Associated Press, Warner's neighbour Rick Laude claimed that he had once claimed during a conversation that the world would never forget him. Little did Laude know about the sinister plans behind the fame.

The report says that a week before the terror attack, he was speaking to Laude, and had asked Warner whether Santa was going to bring him "anything good'' for Christmas. Laude, said he responded affirmatively while adding that the ''world is never going to forget me''.

Laude further told AP that he did not read too much into the remark, and believed that ''something good'' was going to come his way financially. "Nothing about this guy raised any red flags," said Laude.

The bombing took place in the early morning on Christmas when there was little activity in the city. In addition to the warning, the audio on Warner's recreational vehicle played a recording of Petula Clark's 1964 hit "Downtown" before the blast.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has said that local officials felt there had to be some connection between the bombing, which occurred near an AT&T Inc transmission building on the city's bustling Second Avenue, and the company. At the briefing on Monday, Rausch said Warner's father had worked for AT&T but that it was unclear if that was in any way connected.

(With Reuters inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

People across the globe are filled with enthusiasm: PM on Chandrayaan-3

From immunity boosts to digestive harmony: Check out 6 amazing health benefits of passion fruit

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Paris Olympics by entering World C'ships final with season-best throw of 88.77m

Video: Multiple houses collapse during landslide, hundreds of vehicles stranded in Himachal’s Kullu

PETA delivers vegan cake to ISRO in celebration of Chandrayaan-3 triumph

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE