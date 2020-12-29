'Suicide Bomber' wanted popularity, America under threat of new species of terrorism

The bombing took place in the early morning on Christmas when there was little activity in the city.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers in the United States on Monday were searching for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his suicide mission.

The FBI on Sunday identified the suspect as Anthony Q Warner and said he died in the blast, which damaged more than 40 businesses in downtown Nashville, Tennessee's largest city and the United States' country music capital. Warner's motor home exploded at dawn on Friday soon after police, who were responding to reports of gunfire, heard music and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb. Police hurried to evacuate people in the area, and Warner is the only person known to have perished.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said on Monday that Warner's mother was cooperating with the multiagency investigation but that motive remained elusive. The TBI released Warner's criminal history, showing a single marijuana charge more than four decades ago.

As per a WION report citing The Associated Press, Warner's neighbour Rick Laude claimed that he had once claimed during a conversation that the world would never forget him. Little did Laude know about the sinister plans behind the fame.

The report says that a week before the terror attack, he was speaking to Laude, and had asked Warner whether Santa was going to bring him "anything good'' for Christmas. Laude, said he responded affirmatively while adding that the ''world is never going to forget me''.

Laude further told AP that he did not read too much into the remark, and believed that ''something good'' was going to come his way financially. "Nothing about this guy raised any red flags," said Laude.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has said that local officials felt there had to be some connection between the bombing, which occurred near an AT&T Inc transmission building on the city's bustling Second Avenue, and the company. At the briefing on Monday, Rausch said Warner's father had worked for AT&T but that it was unclear if that was in any way connected.

