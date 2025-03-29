Elon Musk claims his government role is harming his businesses, denies conflict of interest, and is being criticized over DOGE's influence.

Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has claimed that his involvement in the government is proving to be a disadvantage rather than a benefit. In a recent interview with Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier, Musk stated that his businesses are “suffering” because of his government role.

Musk explained that everything he does is constantly under intense public scrutiny. “There’s not an action I can take that doesn’t get scrutiny,” he said. He also emphasized that the work of DOGE is highly transparent, as all actions taken by the team are posted publicly.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was responding to concerns about potential conflicts of interest, given that his companies regularly work with government regulators and receive federal contracts. Many have questioned whether his role in the Donald Trump administration could unfairly benefit his businesses. However, Musk dismissed these claims, arguing that his government position actually puts him at a disadvantage.

“If I wasn’t in the government, I could lobby and push for things that are advantageous to my companies and probably receive them. My companies are suffering because I’m in the government,” he stated.

The issue of potential conflicts of interest has gained attention as Musk’s businesses, including Tesla and SpaceX, often deal with federal agencies. Some critics worry that his influence over government decisions could create bias. However, the White House has defended Musk, saying he is following all necessary legal guidelines.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News that Musk has already pledged to avoid conflicts of interest. “President Trump has stated he will not allow conflicts, and Elon himself has committed to recusing himself from potential conflicts. DOGE has been incredibly transparent, posting daily updates on X and their website,” she said.

Despite this, Musk and DOGE have faced growing criticism over their efforts to cut wasteful spending in the federal government. Some argue that DOGE has too much control and should not have the power to cancel contracts or reduce funding to agencies. While Musk insists that his role is about making the government more efficient, his involvement continues to spark debate.