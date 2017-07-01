Sudan says UN troops cut shows Darfur a 'closed chapter'

Headlines

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer; who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer; who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Monsoon diseases: Tips to avoid health problems

10 impressive health benefits of saffron (kesar)

Best monsoon places to visit in Delhi 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

High Voltage Drama As Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Breaks Down In ED Custody, Hospitalised

Odisha train accident: 9 teams of NDRF deployed for rescue operation

Priyanka Chopra lands in Delhi ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Homeviral

viral

Sudan says UN troops cut shows Darfur a 'closed chapter'

The UN Security Council's decision to cut peacekeepers in Darfur shows the conflict in Sudan's war-torn region is a \"closed chapter\", the foreign ministry said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2017, 05:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The UN Security Council's decision to cut peacekeepers in Darfur shows the conflict in Sudan's war-torn region is a "closed chapter", the foreign ministry said.

The council on Thursday unanimously adopted a ted resolution that will reduce the number of troops and police serving in the joint African Union-UN mission in Darfur known as UNAMID by at least 30 percent.

Deployed in 2007, UNAMID has about 16,000 blue helmets on the ground who are tasked with protecting civilians in the war between Sudanese government forces and ethnic minority rebel groups that erupted in 2003.

"The ministry of foreign affairs welcomes the cut in UNAMID mission," a statement said.

"The UN Security Council resolution confirms that Darfur is now a closed chapter and that the region has returned to peace."

The council agreed to a gradual reduction of UNAMID peacekeepers to be carried out in two phases of six months.

The smaller UNAMID will be redeployed to the thickly forested region of Jebel Marra, where most of the recent violence has been reported.

"The ministry will help in step by step withdrawal of the peacekeeping forces," the ministry said.

The United Nations says at least 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in Darfur since the conflict erupted in 2003.

The fighting began when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against Khartoum's Arab-dominated government, accusing it of marginalising the region.

In recent months Sudanese officials have claimed that the conflict in Darfur has ended, but reports of fighting between government forces and rebels continue to emerge.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR news: Man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train

Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari explains how Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor film is connected to Adolf Hitler and World War 2

'See Ya, Smudge': Altercation erupts between Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow during the 3rd Ashes Test - Watch

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer; who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Kajol issues clarification after being trolled for 'uneducated politicians' remark: 'My intention was not to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE