Subway Riders enjoy Thanksgiving dinner inside moving train in New York, video goes viral

Daily commute for subway riders can be stressful and frustrating but Sunday night ride for passengers of a Brooklyn-bound L train will be unforgetful. Reason? A beautiful Thanksgiving dinner spread!

Thanksgiving for a group of commuters of Brooklyn-bound L train came early as they were welcomed by an elaborate dinner spread inside the train.

The images and videos of this heartwarming Thanksgiving dinner are going viral on social media.

The videos show riders eating from a white-clothed table covered with plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and cornbread.

Organized by stand-up comedian Jodell “Joe Show” Lewis, the spread definitely brought a smile on every passenger's face. Lewis told the New York Post that he organized the Thanksgiving dinner to “bring a little excitement to commuters”.

What a heartwarming gesture!

Three things come to mind when you hear the word Thanksgiving -- giving thanks to God, sitting at a table filled with plenty of food, with family and friends for company and roast turkey. And the festival is actually a big deal in the USA.

It’s thanksgiving on the L train. I love New York pic.twitter.com/eKjJDbbxdE — wake (@middleschool101) November 25, 2019

This gesture has surely brought ear to ear smile on many faces.