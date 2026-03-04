Submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka's coast; 101 missing, 78 injured

The incident occurred in waters near Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Sri Lankan military after the Iranian ship issued a distress call.

More than 100 people were missing and dozens injured after a submarine attack on an Iranian ship off the coast of Sri Lanka, news agency Reuters reported. The incident occurred in waters near Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Sri Lankan military after the Iranian ship issued a distress call.

A spokesperson for the Sri Lankan defence ministry said the navy launched a rescue operation after receiving an emergency signal from the Iranian ship. The spokesperson added that 32 injured people had been rescued by the navy and were receiving treatment in hospital. Foreign minister Vijitha Herath earlier said that personnel from the sinking ship were taken ashore for medical care.

There was no immediate information available on the identity of the vessel, the number of people originally on board, or on who may have been responsible for the reported submarine attack.