FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After housing board notice, CSK legend MS Dhoni fined again for THIS reason before IPL 2026

Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis: 'Ready to take on the world'

US-Iran War: Indians returning from Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat share scary tales of missile attacks

Submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka's coast; 101 missing, 78 injured

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa face New Zealand in first semi-final; Kiwis eye first win over Proteas in tournament

'Head is muddled': India legend delivers brutal take on Abhishek Sharma's poor form, issues stern warning

Mojtaba Khamenei named new Supreme Leader after Ali Khamenei's killing? Here's what Iran says

US-Israel-Iran: Israeli defence warns of killing Iran's next Supreme Leader as Tehran begins three-day farewell for Ali Khamenei

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli F-35 downs Iranian jet, hits Lebanon; death toll surpasses 800

Rupee plunges to record low of Rs 92.17 against US dollar; Sensex, Nifty tank as war fears grip markets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis: 'Ready to take on the world'

Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa face New Zealand in first semi-final; Kiwis eye first win over Proteas in tournament

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa face New Zealand in first semi-final; Kiwis eye

'Head is muddled': India legend delivers brutal take on Abhishek Sharma's poor form, issues stern warning

'Head is muddled': India legend delivers brutal take on Abhishek Sharma's poor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash

HomeWorld

WORLD

Submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka's coast; 101 missing, 78 injured

The incident occurred in waters near Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Sri Lankan military after the Iranian ship issued a distress call.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka's coast; 101 missing, 78 injured
The incident occurred in waters near Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

More than 100 people were missing and dozens injured after a submarine attack on an Iranian ship off the coast of Sri Lanka, news agency Reuters reported. The incident occurred in waters near Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation by the Sri Lankan military after the Iranian ship issued a distress call.

A spokesperson for the Sri Lankan defence ministry said the navy launched a rescue operation after receiving an emergency signal from the Iranian ship. The spokesperson added that 32 injured people had been rescued by the navy and were receiving treatment in hospital. Foreign minister Vijitha Herath earlier said that personnel from the sinking ship were taken ashore for medical care.

There was no immediate information available on the identity of the vessel, the number of people originally on board, or on who may have been responsible for the reported submarine attack.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After housing board notice, CSK legend MS Dhoni fined again for THIS reason before IPL 2026
After housing board notice, CSK legend MS Dhoni fined again for THIS reason befo
Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis: 'Ready to take on the world'
Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis
US-Iran War: Indians returning from Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat share scary tales of missile attacks
US-Iran War: Indians returning from Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat share sc
Submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka's coast; 101 missing, 78 injured
101 missing after submarine attack on Iranian ship off Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa face New Zealand in first semi-final; Kiwis eye first win over Proteas in tournament
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa face New Zealand in first semi-final; Kiwis eye
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration
Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement