Stunning 2nd century supersized Hercules statue unearthed in Greece, see pics

Photo: Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports

In a stunning discovery from the ancient realms of Greece, a supersized statue depicting a barren Hercules with a “youthful body” was unearthed during an excavation research. The discovery was made on Friday (September 16, 2022) by a team of the Aristotle University in Philippi.

The excavation site was a richly decorated building, which the team of researchers believe was probably a fountain. The structure has special architectural decoration. Its fragments were uncovered in the discovery. The decoration comprised the impressive statue from Roman times (2nd century AD), Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports said in a release.

About the stunning Hercules statue

The larger than life size statue of a barren Hercules also had a club, which was found in fragments. The lion hanging from the outstretched left hand of the statue confirms the identity of the hero, it was said. The statue also shows Hercules wearing a wreath of vine leaves held at the back by a band whose ends reach the shoulders.

The building where the statue was found and is believed to have adorned, dates back to 8th or 9th century AD, as per the excavation findings.

As per archaeological data, Constantinople statues from the classical and Roman period decorated buildings and public spaces until the late Byzantine period, the Ministry said.

Photos and inputs: Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports

