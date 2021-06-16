Study reveals COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in brain of patients

Researchers from the Freiburg University Medical Center and the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS have found that COVID-19 disease can cause severe inflammation in the central nervous system. The team, led by Professors Dr Marco Prinz and Dr Bertram Bengsch, has published its results in the Journal named Immunity.

The study shows that a severe inflammatory response can develop in the central nervous system of COVID-19 patients involving different immune cells around the vascular system and in the brain tissue.

For the study, the team of researchers from the University of Freiburg in Germany used a novel measurement method, imaging mass cytometry, and were able to determine different cell types as well as virus-infected cells and their spatial interaction in previously unseen detail.

In particular, the essential defense cells of the brain, known as microglial cells, are particularly strongly activated. The researchers also observed the migration of T-killer cells and the development of pronounced neuroinflammation in the brain stem.

The immune changes are particularly detectable near small brain vessels. In these areas, the viral receptor ACE2 is expressed, onto which the coronavirus can dock, and the virus is also directly detectable there, the researchers said.

"Even compared to other inflammatory brain diseases, the inflammatory responses triggered by COVID-19 are unique and indicate a severe disturbance of the brain's immune response," Professor Dr Marco Prinz was quoted as saying.