Student asks teacher to give his bonus points to classmate with lowest score, wins the internet

Generosity is one trait that makes a human soul even more beautiful. While qualities like love, compassion, forgiveness are necessities, serving mankind with generosity makes your life worthy.

Being human does not mean that an individual possesses generosity. Being blessed with generosity is an individual choice.

Taking the level of generosity a notch higher, a student asked his teacher to transfer his bonus points to someone who needs it.

A high school teacher in Kentucky took to social media and shared this bizarre but beautiful incident.

Taking to Facebook, Winston Lee said, "One of my guys, a straight A+ guy, offers up his 5 bonus points to someone in need. Anyone. Totally offering up what is rightfully his, his earning, to any peer that may have been struggling especially hard the day of the test."

He further added, "He didn’t care if he considered them a friend, didn’t care if they were cool, didn’t matter to him what situation had caused them to score lower, he just wanted to help, be kind, commit a loving act."

The picture shows the student's answer sheet with 94 marks but he actually got 99 marks, the extra 5 marks were given to someone else.

The post has gone viral on social media. It has garnered 92k likes, 65k share and 4.7k comments till now.

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from praising the selfless act to this student.

"Have to respect this", wrote one user while others wrote, "God bless this young man for his kindness and compassion".

Truly, what a kind gesture!