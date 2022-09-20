Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shakes Mexico's Pacific coast

There were no immediate reports of significant damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 pm local time, as per US Geologic Survey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shakes Mexico's Pacific coast
Photo: File

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes. There were no immediate reports of significant damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 pm local time, according to the US Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centred 37 km (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 km (9.4 miles). Michoacan's Public Security Department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

READ | Canadian Parliament celebrates International Gita Mahotsav

Mexico's National Civil Defence agency said that the navy's tsunami centre had not issued an alert because due to the epicentre's location, no variation in sea levels was expected. However, that contradicted an alert from the US Tsunami Warning Centre. It said hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 186 miles (300 km) of the epicentre.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

READ | Did King Charles ignore Black man? Here's what Twitter thinks about viral video

Humberto Garza stood outside a restaurant in Mexico City's Roma neighborhood holding his 3-year son. Like many milling about outside after the earthquake, Garza said that the earthquake alarm sounded so soon after the annual simulation that he was not sure it was real.

"I heard the alarm, but it sounded really far away," he said. Outside the city's environmental ombudsman's office, dozens of employees waited. Some appeared visibly shaken. Power was out in parts of the city, including stoplights, snarling the capital's already notorious traffic.

READ | Queen Elizabeth II burial: Moments from the funeral in London - In Pics

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.