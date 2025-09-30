Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning

Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the tremors.
Earthquake news: A strong earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the Central Philippines around 7.19 pm IST, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quakes occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the tremors. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was around 11 kilometres east-southeast of Calape in Bohol province with a population of around 33,000 people. More details awaited.
EQ of M: 7.0, On: 30/09/2025 19:29:44 IST, Lat: 11.17 N, Long: 124.19 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Philippines.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 30, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/vfG78k4muB
