Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the tremors.

Earthquake news: A strong earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the Central Philippines around 7.19 pm IST, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quakes occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the tremors. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was around 11 kilometres east-southeast of Calape in Bohol province with a population of around 33,000 people. More details awaited.

READ | Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's what it means