Strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Japan, Tsunami alert issued

Headlines

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed in Nuh for 14 hours on August 14, 15

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes in Made In Heaven 3

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

HomeWorld

World

Strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Japan, Tsunami alert issued

All tsunami alerts were lifted about an hour later, broadcaster NHK said after warning the public not to go near the shore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 20, 2021, 04:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday (March 20), hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster, generating a tsunami of 1 metre and shaking buildings. The quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 pm (0926 GMT) at a depth of 60 km (40 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

All tsunami alerts were lifted about an hour later, broadcaster NHK said after warning the public not to go near the shore.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Tokyo Electric Power said it had found no irregularities at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant - wrecked by the massive March 2011 quake that caused nuclear meltdowns and mass evacuations. A spokesman said there were also no irregularities at its nearby Daini facility.

There were no irregularities at Tohoku Electric Power Co's Onagawa nuclear plant, the nuclear regulator said in an email.

Service on the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train was halted, NHK said.

About 200 households in Kurihara city, Miyagi Prefecture, lost power because of the quake, the trade and industry ministry said.

"It was a really bad, long shaking from side-to-side. It was even longer than the quake last month, but at least the building here is all right," Shizue Onodera told NHK from the shop where she works in the city of Ishinomaki.

"Lots of bottles smashed on the floor," she said. "The electricity is on."

NHK footage from inside its Sendai bureau showing a plaque suspended from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds following the tremor. It did not report any items falling from shelves or any immediate damage.

The quake could be felt in Tokyo, about 400 km (250 miles) south of the epicentre.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warning in Uttarakhand, Delhi, UP; check latest forecast

OMG 2 box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film survives Gadar 2 onslaught, opens with respectable Rs 10.26 crore

Uttarakhand weather: 52 killed, 37 injured, 19 missing due to heavy rain causing landslides, flash floods

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur man held for killing Nagpur-based woman BJP functionary says victim was his wife

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE