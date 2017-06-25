Strong earthquake injures 2, knocks off roof tiles in Japan

A strong earthquake shook residents Sunday in a mountainous region of central Japan, injuring at least two people and knocking roof tiles off homes.

A strong earthquake shook residents Sunday in a mountainous region of central Japan, injuring at least two people and knocking roof tiles off homes.

The magnitude 5.6 quake struck about 7 AM at a shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) in Nagano prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The epicenter was about 190 kilometers (120 miles) west of Tokyo. The US Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 5.2.

Authorities said two people had minor injuries. Japan's NHK television said an 83-year-old woman in Otaki village was struck on the head by a falling object in her house, and a 60 -year-old woman in Kiso town was hit in the leg by a chest of drawers that fell over.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported multiple incidents of fallen roof tiles and broken glass. NHK showed a worker in Kiso picking up glass from a shattered show window at a Nissan car dealer.

There was no danger of tsunami from the inland earthquake.

The area is no stranger to disaster. A nearby volcano, Mount Ontake, erupted in 2014, killing about 60 people.

Several people died when a stronger earthquake triggered landslides in the same area in 1984.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)