Strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami warning

A strong earthquake struck Taiwan early on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse across the island. The quake also prompted Japan to issue a tsunami warning for the southern Okinawa islands. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake struck at 7:58 am and could lead to a tsunami of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) high. Reports indicated that within half an hour, the first wave of the tsunami likely reached the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands.

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.2, while the US Geological Survey recorded it as 7.5. Videos showed buildings in the eastern city of Hualien swaying violently, with some structures shaken off their foundations. The quake was also felt in the capital city of Taipei.