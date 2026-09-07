‘Strike our assets, you get struck’: What is Iran warning US about?

Iran has warned the US that it will strike back at American energy interests if Washington attacks their assets. Here's how Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf replied to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian Parliament Speaker, issued a sharp warning to Washington on Monday, replying to a post by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. ''It’s simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets, and you get struck. We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable,'' Ghalibaf wrote.

Along with the text, Ghalibaf also shared a picture of a destroyed oil refinery with a message that reads, ''The lost decade of the US Economy is coming because some clowns at D.O. (I). W. decided so.''

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It’s simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets and you get struck. We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable. https://t.co/XiHAf6KzqV pic.twitter.com/0wBf40K4D3 — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) September 7, 2026

Earlier, Pete Hegseth's post claimed that Iran's oil tanker fleet is defenceless, reiterating Washington's claims of destroying Tehran's Navy and Air Force. ''It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy. Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM,'' Hegseth wrote in his post.

Hegseth posted the message on a clip shared by CENTCOM showing strikes on Iranian oil tankers.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said that Tehran will keep the Strait of Hormuz open if the US stops threatening or attacking Iran. ''Iran will commit to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open when the US neither threatens nor attacks Iran,'' IRIB reported, quoting Rezaei.