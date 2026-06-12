Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Modi govt on high alert after 3 Indian seafarers killed in tanker attack in the Gulf of Oman

India is on high alert after three Indian seafarers were killed in an attack on MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman.

The Indian government is on the highest alert to protect Indian seafarers in the Gulf, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. This announcement came on Thursday, just hours after the confirmation of the killing of three Indian sailors in a tanker attack in the Strait of Hormuz. To ensure help and support to Indian seafarers, the government is monitoring developments near the Strait of Hormuz and other adjoining areas and is in close coordination with maritime administrations of friendly countries and the shipping companies, the releases said.

Three deceased Indian crew members identified

The three Indians identified as Patnala Suresh (44), Aditya Sharma (23) and Shivanand Chaurasia (38), were killed after the Palau-flagged MT Settebello was attacked by a US jet amid the ongoing war with Iran.

'Recent security incidents involving merchant vessels operating in the region have highlighted the increasing risks faced by commercial shipping,' the government said on Thursday, adding that all concerned agencies have been asked to remain on 'heightened alert' and 'maintain readiness to respond to any contingency involving Indian seafarers or Indian maritime interests'.

Besides, seafarers who are transiting the troubled waters through Indian and foreign-flagged vessels have been asked to remain cautious of the current situation. Vessel operators, ship managers and shipping companies have also been ordered to maintain maritime protocol and ensure the safety of sailors.

The government also said that dedicated communication channels were in place for round-the-clock security of sailors.

Three tankers with Indian crew members were attacked

Concerns over maritime trade security were heightened for India this week as three vessels carrying Indian crew members were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

First, a Palau-flagged Marivex, which the US said was an unladen oil tanker, was hit. The US CENTCOM had alleged that the vessel was trying to breach its naval blockade by trying to reach an Iranian port. However, all 24 Indian crew members aboard the ship were rescued.

Second, Palau-flagged MT Settebello was hit. This is the attack after which the three Indian sailors were reported missing and later confirmed dead. 'This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin,' Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said in a statement.

Of those killed in this attack, one was a marine engineer from Visakhapatnam, another an engine fitter from Uttar Pradesh and the third from Himachal Pradesh was under training as a deck cadet.

Third, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged Jalveer was struck by American forces in the Gulf of Oman. All 20 Indian nationals onboard Jalveer were reported safe. The vessel typically transports freight from the United Arab Emirates to India.

Donald Trump heaps praise after the US attack

Amid continued attacks on tankers carrying Indian crew, US President Donald Trump on Thursday heaped praise on the US strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf. 'We've been taking out many ships that nobody knew... over the last month, we've been taking out big ships, quietly at night... We bombed their (Iran's) radar and everything so they couldn't see what was going on... a lot of ships, a lot of oil is out this way…,' Donald Trump said.

According to the US CENTCOM, nine non-compliant vessels have been disabled, 135 ships have been redirected, and 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid have been allowed to pass since the naval blockade was imposed in April.