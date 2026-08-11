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Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Iranian, German officials discuss de-escalation measures, here's all you need to know

Iranian FM told German FM that ensuring security in the strait depends on halting US military operations, including what he described as Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports.

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Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 07:33 AM IST

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Iranian, German officials discuss de-escalation measures, here's all you need to know
Iranian, German foreign ministers Abbas Araghchi and Johann Wadephul hold phone call on Hormuz (Photo/ANI)
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held a phone call to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and ways to end the ongoing conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi told Wadephul that ensuring security in the strait depends on halting US military operations, including what he described as Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports.

He also urged the international community to hold the United States responsible for the security and economic fallout that would result from any closure of the strait.

Wadephul, for his part, said he had called on Araghchi to engage constructively in talks with regional neighbours and with the US to help bring the conflict to a close.

The German foreign minister further stressed that the Strait of Hormuz should be opened without conditions to ensure the freedom and safety of navigation for all vessels.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's parliamentary commission for National Security and Foreign Policy passed the broad framework of a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering regional security and sustainable development in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Press TV, the commission spokesman Hassan Qashqavi stated that lawmakers reviewed the draft proposal alongside delegates from pertinent government organisations and institutions.

Qashqavi noted that committee members evaluated both oral and written feedback from the participating agencies prior to unanimously endorsing the plan's general outline without any votes against it, Press TV reported.

The legislative proposal, titled the "Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf," was officially submitted to the Iranian parliament on July 13.

On Saturday, Araghchi said that the deal with Oman on a legal mechanism for managing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is "very close", but reopening the strategic waterway will be subject to additional conditions, including compensation from the US over the latter's violations of the memorandum.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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