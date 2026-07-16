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Strait of Hormuz Crisis: India asks shipping companies not to deploy its seafarers on this route

India has banned deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz after 2 sailors were killed in attacks. DGS cited heightened risks in Persian Gulf. India, with 300,000+ seafarers globally, also protested to Iran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 02:36 PM IST

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: India asks shipping companies not to deploy its seafarers on this route
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India has temporarily banned shipping companies from sending Indian sailors through the Strait of Hormuz after a spike in attacks in the region. The Directorate General of Shipping issued the order late Wednesday, citing "heightened security" in the Persian Gulf.

Why was the ban ordered

Two Indian seafarers were killed in vessel attacks in the region over the last three days as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The shipping regulator said recent attacks have "significantly" increased risks for commercial ships and crew operating in conflict-affected waters.

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region... the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers," the order stated.

The directive: 

"No deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders."

Ship masters were also told to stay highly vigilant and continuously monitor navigational warnings for the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters.

India's role in global shipping

India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers. More than 300,000 Indian sailors work across global shipping fleets, according to government data. The ban affects shipowners, ship managers and recruitment companies operating out of India.

Diplomatic response

New Delhi has also lodged a strong protest with Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iran's deputy ambassador on Tuesday over one of the seafarer deaths.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's busiest oil shipping lanes. Any disruption there impacts global trade and energy supplies. The ban will remain in place "until further orders" as the government reviews the security situation

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