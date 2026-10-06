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11 Indians among 12 crew injured after Panama-flagged vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz; here's what MEA said

Eleven Indian nationals were among 12 crew members injured after Panama-flagged vessel MT On Peace was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

11 Indians among 12 crew injured after Panama-flagged vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz; here's what MEA said
11 Indians among 12 crew injured after Panama-flagged vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz; here's what MEA said (Representative image)
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11 Indian crew members on board a Panama-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman were injured after the vessel was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The ship had 19 crew members on board, out of whom 17 were Indian nationals.   The authorities have evacuated the crew members with the assistance of Omani authorities. 

12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal.  As injured crew continue to receive medical treatment in Khasab, Oman, India has condemned the attack, reiterating its call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region. 

Indians injured in Panama-flagged vessel hit; What MEA said

"We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," MEA said in a statement.

India thanked the Omani authorities for their valuable support during the incident. "With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support," said MEA. 

Citing the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region, the ministry flagged a cause of deep concern, calling for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region. "The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest," MEA said.

Jaishankar flags concern

The development follows the attack on the MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, with preliminary information indicating that two foreign nationals were killed and several crew members were injured. According to the Embassy of India in Romania, three Indian nationals were among the crew members on board the commercial vessel. All three are receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital in Romania.

 The incident comes as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned of attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers across the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea, calling for restraint, de-escalation and strict adherence to international law to protect shipping, crews and global trade. “New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar told the UN assembly.

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