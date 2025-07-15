Storm, heavy rains batter parts of US: What is reason behind New Jersey, New York floods?

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are urging residents to follow weather updates and emergency instructions.

New York and New Jersey are facing severe weather conditions after heavy rains caused life-threatening flash floods across both states. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning, urging residents to stay alert and indoors. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Monday. “Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey,” he said in a public message.

In New York, basement apartment residents have been asked to be ready to evacuate at short notice. “If you live in a basement apartment, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight. Be ready to move to higher ground,” said New York City Emergency Management.

As of early Monday evening, parts of New York City saw significant rainfall—1.67 inches in Staten Island and 1.47 inches in Manhattan’s Chelsea area. Officials warned that more rain was expected later in the night.

Air travel was also affected. LaGuardia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport experienced flight delays and cancellations. John F. Kennedy Airport also warned travelers of potential disruptions. Flight tracking site FlightAware confirmed cancellations at all three major airports late Monday.

On the roads, standing water forced the closure of the Cross Bronx Expressway in both directions at Macombs Road. Flooding also caused delays on FDR Drive and Harlem River Drive.

Public transport services were hit hard. The New York Transit Department reported major train disruptions in Queens, where rescue operations were underway in multiple subway stations. The Staten Island Railway suspended train services on both lines due to flooding.

