Three million people in the UK have been urged to stay indoors as Storm Darragh lashes parts of the country with winds reaching up to 90 mph. The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for wind, covering areas of Wales and southwest England from 3 am to 11 am on Saturday.

The Cabinet Office triggered its largest-ever emergency alert, advising residents in the affected areas to stay indoors and avoid travel.

The storm has caused widespread disruption, including the cancellation of Christmas events, flight delays, and rail service reductions. National Rail warned of significant delays, while Chiltern Railways advised essential travel only, operating a reduced timetable, according to The Independent.

In Wales, heavy rain and winds have prompted additional amber and yellow weather warnings, with up to 90mm of rainfall expected. Flood-prone areas, such as Rhondda Cynon Taf, face a heightened risk.

The Football Association of Wales has postponed all Saturday matches, and major attractions like Longleat Safari Park and Hyde Park Winter Wonderland have been closed for safety.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies urged residents to exercise extreme caution, warning of “significant impacts” over the weekend.

The storm is expected to ease by late Saturday morning, but authorities remain vigilant, advising the public to stay updated and prioritize safety.