'Stop the war, we are suffering': Iran envoy in India urges an end to Middle East conflict

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, a senior representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, who is the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, asked to stop the war in the Middle East and called on all countries to ask the US and Israel to stop the war. Speaking at a press conference, Ilahi said that the world is suffering and the United States and the 'Zionist regime' should be asked to stop bringing back normality. He also reflected that Iran tried to avoid the war but was forced into it.

Talking about how Iran's business has been affected, he said, ''Is it acceptable or reasonable that all countries are told they should not deal with one specific country? That they should not purchase from it, have business with it, or buy from it? Why are we living like this? It is better to be just and fair. We should analyze everything in its context and tell the initiators of the war to stop because we are all suffering.''

''As you know, Iran did not want this war; Iran was forced into it. Several times Iran tried to avoid this conflict and offered a lot to the other side. I do not know what the condition of the people in those countries is, wanting to impose their will on others. Iran started negotiations in Oman, and all delegations announced that those talks were successful, with many achievements. Then the talks moved to Geneva. They were supposed to continue, but unfortunately, they suddenly attacked Iran,'' he added.

'US-Israel planned attack on Iran for years'

He also emphasised how the US and Israel planned to destroy Iran's regime and added, ''They wanted to finish everything within three days. They had been preparing for this war for four years and believed they could collapse the government of Iran in three days. They even informed many countries that they would do this, telling them there was no need to support Iran because the Islamic Republic would no longer exist after three days. In the first attack, they used 500 aircraft and many missiles. In the beginning, they killed our Supreme Leader, our Ministers of Defense, several commanders, and generals.''

Ilahi lists heavy civilian toll and widespread destruction

Ilahi also informed that over 4,000 civilians have been killed in the ongoing conflict so far, and over 1 lakh houses have been damaged. ''They have damaged more than 50 hospitals and 25 universities. More than 40,000 civilians have been injured. They have destroyed bridges, public places, laboratories, and institutions. They were not taking care of the people; there was no morality or humanity. They killed whomever they saw. Finally, they announced they were going to kill the Iranian civilization, which is more than 7,000 years old," Ilahi further said.

Ilahi also said that the US suggested a 15-point plan, which Iran refused and countered with a 10-point plan, which the United States initially accepted but then refused to follow.

(With ANI inputs)