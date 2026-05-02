FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain

India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur na

Siddharth Anand breaks silence after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's photos from King get leaked: 'Let us wait for the surprise'

Siddharth Anand breaks silence after SRK, Deepika's photos from King get leaked

Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012? Former ACP reveals shocking details

Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Stop the war, we are suffering': Iran envoy in India urges an end to Middle East conflict

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, a senior representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 02, 2026, 05:23 PM IST

'Stop the war, we are suffering': Iran envoy in India urges an end to Middle East conflict
Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi is the Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, who is the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, asked to stop the war in the Middle East and called on all countries to ask the US and Israel to stop the war. Speaking at a press conference, Ilahi said that the world is suffering and the United States and the 'Zionist regime' should be asked to stop bringing back normality. He also reflected that Iran tried to avoid the war but was forced into it.

Talking about how Iran's business has been affected, he said, ''Is it acceptable or reasonable that all countries are told they should not deal with one specific country? That they should not purchase from it, have business with it, or buy from it? Why are we living like this? It is better to be just and fair. We should analyze everything in its context and tell the initiators of the war to stop because we are all suffering.''

''As you know, Iran did not want this war; Iran was forced into it. Several times Iran tried to avoid this conflict and offered a lot to the other side. I do not know what the condition of the people in those countries is, wanting to impose their will on others. Iran started negotiations in Oman, and all delegations announced that those talks were successful, with many achievements. Then the talks moved to Geneva. They were supposed to continue, but unfortunately, they suddenly attacked Iran,'' he added.

'US-Israel planned attack on Iran for years'

He also emphasised how the US and Israel planned to destroy Iran's regime and added, ''They wanted to finish everything within three days. They had been preparing for this war for four years and believed they could collapse the government of Iran in three days. They even informed many countries that they would do this, telling them there was no need to support Iran because the Islamic Republic would no longer exist after three days. In the first attack, they used 500 aircraft and many missiles. In the beginning, they killed our Supreme Leader, our Ministers of Defense, several commanders, and generals.''

Ilahi lists heavy civilian toll and widespread destruction

Ilahi also informed that over 4,000 civilians have been killed in the ongoing conflict so far, and over 1 lakh houses have been damaged. ''They have damaged more than 50 hospitals and 25 universities. More than 40,000 civilians have been injured. They have destroyed bridges, public places, laboratories, and institutions. They were not taking care of the people; there was no morality or humanity. They killed whomever they saw. Finally, they announced they were going to kill the Iranian civilization, which is more than 7,000 years old," Ilahi further said.

Ilahi also said that the US suggested a 15-point plan, which Iran refused and countered with a 10-point plan, which the United States initially accepted but then refused to follow.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur na
Siddharth Anand breaks silence after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's photos from King get leaked: 'Let us wait for the surprise'
Siddharth Anand breaks silence after SRK, Deepika's photos from King get leaked
Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012? Former ACP reveals shocking details
Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012?
Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts as he brings specially-abled fan on stage and performs Hass Hass for her - Watch
Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts as he brings specially-abled fan
Air India cuts international flights till July: Why and which routes are affected?
Air India cuts international flights: Why and which routes are hit?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement