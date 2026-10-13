‘Stop Musk, stop oligarchy’: Bernie Sanders slams Elon Musk over $366 mn Republican push ahead of midterms

After targeting the Indian govt over alleged favouritism towards Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk now faces Bernie Sanders’ criticism over his reported $366 million in political spending. Here's what the US Senator said.

Elon Musk is still making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, he was in the news for slamming the Indian government for allegedly favouring Mukesh Ambani, after which he was brutally trolled on his own social media platform, X. Now, US Senator Bernie Sanders slammed Musk over his reported spending of USD 366 million to support Republicans in the upcoming US midterm elections. He accused the SpaceX CEO of using his wealth to influence American politics and called for an end to oligarchy.

Bernie Sanders targets Musk over $366 million political spending

In a post on X, Sanders targeted Musk over his political spending and said that he has ''spent $290 million to elect Trump. It paid off. Since his election, Musk got $696 billion richer and became the world's first trillionaire. But that's not enough. Now, Musk is spending $366 million to keep Republicans in control of Congress. STOP MUSK. STOP OLIGARCHY''.

Elon Musk spent $290 million to elect Trump. It paid off. Since his election, Musk got $696 billion richer & became the world’s 1st trillionaire. But that’s not enough. Now, Musk is spending $366 million to keep Republicans in control of Congress. STOP MUSK. STOP OLIGARCHY. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 12, 2026

How much has Elon Musk reportedly spent on US politics?

For those unversed, Musk's reported political expenditure has captivated the attention of many ahead of the US midterm elections, with The New York Times reporting on Monday that he had spent USD 276 million since July alone.

Sanders accuses Trump of using government to silence opponents

In his latest post reacting to Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, Sanders called Trump an 'authoritarian' and said, ''He wants to intimidate his political opponents, the media and all those who disagree with him. Ilhan Omar came to America legally as a child refugee fleeing civil war, became a citizen, and was elected to Congress. Trump is weaponizing the federal government to silence opposition. Fight back. Defend democracy.

Trump is an authoritarian. He wants to intimidate his political opponents, the media and all those who disagree with him. Ilhan Omar came to America legally as a child refugee fleeing civil war, became a citizen and was elected to Congress. Trump is weaponizing the federal government to silence opposition. Fight back. Defend democracy. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 12, 2026

When are the US midterm elections 2026 ?

The upcoming US midterm elections will be held on November 3, 2026, with voters set to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 senators. These elections will determine which party controls both chambers of Congress for the next two years.