‘Stop lying’: 25 years after 9/11, victim’s wife accuses Saudi Arabia at New York memorial; Watch

Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the alleged assault and ruckus at Relief Hospital in Palghar, including MLA Rajendra Gavit's son Rohit Gavit and suspended Yuva Sena leader Sairaj Patil.

The investigation into the Relief Hospital assault case in Palghar has widened, with the number of arrests reaching 12. Police have taken Rohit Gavit, son of Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit, and suspended Yuva Sena leader Sairaj Patil into custody.

Gavit was traced and taken into custody from Mira Road, while Patil was located in Shirdi before being brought back by the police. The arrests are part of the probe into the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff and the ruckus that broke out at the hospital earlier this month.

Dispute over Govinda treatment triggered incident

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The incident took place in the early hours of September 6 after a dispute over the treatment and discharge of a Govinda who had suffered injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations. According to the police, a group allegedly entered Relief Hospital following the dispute and got into an altercation with doctors and other hospital staff.

A case was subsequently registered against 17 people.

CCTV footage used to identify accused

Police arrested nine members of a Govinda troupe on Friday morning and detained three more people later in the day. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas to identify people allegedly involved in the incident and determine their individual roles.

A local court has sent all 12 arrested accused to police custody until September 13.

Shiv Sena leaders named in case

Earlier, Shiv Sena Palghar city chief Rahul Gharat surrendered before the police and was arrested in connection with the case. He was also remanded to police custody until September 13.

The case also names Shiv Sena Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe along with other party functionaries.

The investigation has attracted attention amid criticism over the police probe and the alleged assault on medical personnel. Police are continuing to examine CCTV footage and other evidence as they investigate the remaining accused.

Anticipatory bail pleas to be heard

Several accused have approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. Their applications are scheduled to come up for hearing on September 15. The case has also led to political repercussions, with Shiv Sena taking disciplinary action against leaders and functionaries allegedly linked to the incident.

The investigation into the remaining accused is ongoing.