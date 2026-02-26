Hawking, who died at the age of 76 in 2018 after living with early-onset Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for over five decades, is known for his groundbreaking work on lack holes and general relativity that has reshaped modern cosmology.

A picture of the late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking has featured in files pertaining to investigations into the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In the photograph, two bikini-clad women are seen on either side of Hawking, who is reclining on a sun lounger with what appears to be a cocktail in his hand. The picture is believed to have been taken during a science event at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Saint Thomas island in 2006, where Hawking had delivered a talk.

A representative for Hawking's family has told the UK-based tabloid Daily Mail that the two women pictured with the late scientist were his "long-term carers." The rep added: "Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct on his part is wrong and far-fetched in the extreme." Hawking is reportedly referenced hundreds of times in the Epstein files, which have been made public by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The image is part of a small group of photos featuring the physicist in the latest batch of the files. Hawking was reportedly among 21 scientists who visited St. Thomas and Epstein's infamous private island, Little Saint James, for the event.

Hawking, who died aged 76 in 2018 after living with early-onset Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for over five decades, is known for his groundbreaking work on lack holes and general relativity that has reshaped modern cosmology. This is not the first time that Hawking has featured in the Epstein files. Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of Epstein, had earlier alleged the scientist had once participated in an "underage orgy" in the US Virgin Islands. Epstein had offered a cash reward to anyone who could disprove her claim.

Family statement

In a statement to the New York Post, the scientist's family said: "Professor Hawking made some of the greatest contributions to physics in the 20th century while at the same time being the longest-known survivor of motor neurone disease, a debilitating condition which left him reliant on a ventilator, voice synthesiser, wheelchair and round-the-clock medical care."