Steel industry is set to face severe crisis; warns China

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built first car factory in India, he is called 'Father of...'

Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

Would you let a fish clean your teeth? This diver did, and it’s going viral, watch

Ola Electric launches 'Roadster Series' motorcycles, starting at Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

8 best fruits for a diabetes-friendly diet

8 best fruits for a diabetes-friendly diet

5 unique raksha bandhan gift ideas

5 unique raksha bandhan gift ideas

10 smallest birds on earth

10 smallest birds on earth

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी �छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Stree 2 public review: Fans hail Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘perfect sequel’, call it ‘fun, thrilling ride’

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

Khel Khel Mein public review: Fans call Akshay Kumar 'baap of comedy', says 'he's back in full form'

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

HomeWorld

World

Steel industry is set to face severe crisis; warns China

Exports are projected to exceed 100 million tons, the highest since 2016, as local producers seek international markets to offset weak domestic consumption

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Steel industry is set to face severe crisis; warns China
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

China’s steel industry is preparing for what it has termed a crisis, which is worse than the previous ones in 2008 and 2015. At the half-year meeting of China Baowu Steel Group, the world’s largest steel producer, Hu Wangming, the chairman, urged the company to focus on cash conservation, describing the current environment as a ‘winter.’

The industry is now challenged with a sharp decline in domestic demand occasioned by a long-term decline in the property sector and declining factory output, which have seen steel mills offer multi-year low prices and huge losses. Baowu, which produces about 7% of the world's steel, has noted a decline in iron ores as rebar futures in Shanghai declined by over 4% to a level last seen since 2017.

With steel production under pressure, inventories are building, and the margins per tonne of steel made are falling, leading to mills talking about reductions in production. Exports are expected to reach more than 100 million tons, the highest since 2016 since domestic producers look for markets outside the country due to low consumption.

The current downturn brings issues familiar to prior crises, but the potential for stimulus is less clear as President Xi Jinping looks to reorient the economy for the long term.

Baowu's emphasis on financial prudence underscores the industry's precarious situation, urging companies to prioritize cash flow and mitigate risks as they navigate this difficult landscape. As he said, “Financial departments at all levels should pay more attention to the security of the company’s funding with a need to strengthen controls, including for overdue payments and detecting fake trades. In the process of crossing the long and harsh winter, cash is more important than profit.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk asked Indians to book Tesla Model 3 in 2016, now refunds are being made due to…

Elon Musk asked Indians to book Tesla Model 3 in 2016, now refunds are being made due to…

Khel Khel Mein review: Akshay Kumar reclaims 'comedy king' throne in neatly balanced mix of laughter, tearjerking drama

Khel Khel Mein review: Akshay Kumar reclaims 'comedy king' throne in neatly balanced mix of laughter, tearjerking drama

Apple iPhone gets massive discount, Reliance Digital offering Apple device under Rs...

Apple iPhone gets massive discount, Reliance Digital offering Apple device under Rs...

Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem gets Rs 10 crore and a car from Pakistan CM Maryam Nawaz, the number of car is...

Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem gets Rs 10 crore and a car from Pakistan CM Maryam Nawaz, the number of car is...

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Adipurush's failure, film getting slammed for hurting religious sentiments: 'I strive..'

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Adipurush's failure, film getting slammed for hurting religious sentiments: 'I strive..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024

From Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's iconic wedding photos

From Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's iconic wedding photos

This Aishwarya Rai film was rejected by Aamir, Govinda, earned 4 times its budget, then became first Indian movie to...

This Aishwarya Rai film was rejected by Aamir, Govinda, earned 4 times its budget, then became first Indian movie to...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement