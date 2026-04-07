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'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Iran

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will." He added that tonight would be "one of the most important moments" in world history.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Iran
The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Tehran in late-February.
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The Embassy of India in Iran on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals, saying that they should "stay where they are" for the coming 48 hours. The advisory further urged Indian citizens to avoid "all electric and military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings." The statement comes as United States President Donald Trump issued a big warning to Iran, saying "a whole civilisation will die tonight."

In the advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran said: "Those in Embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams." It also requested all Indian nationals to closely monitor official updates and provided emergency contact numbers for communication.

Trump's Iran threat

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will." He added that tonight would be "one of the most important moments" in world history as "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end." Iran has rubbished the threats, calling Trump a "psychopath" and saying: "You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran."

Iran shuts communication

Meanwhile, Iran has closed all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the United States. "Any and all message exchanges have also been suspended," Tehran Times reported. Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike bridges and power plants across Iran, while experts have said that doing so would amount to a blatant war crime. Untied Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the US that attacking civilian infrastructure is banned under international law.

Kharg Island attacked

On Tuesday, explosions rocked the Kharg Island -- a key Iranian oil export hub located near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the news agency Mehr. The US military has carried out strikes on military targets on the strategic island, Axios reported. The Strait of Hormuz is an instrumental waterway that remains largely blocked amid the war, significantly disrupting global energy supplies.

The Iran war

The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran has retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East.

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