'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Iran
'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026
Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react
Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release
Karan Johar meets 'guru' Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2: 'This image is going in my will'
'A whole civilization will die tonight,' threatens Donald Trump, hints at wiping out Iran
Pakistani terrorist on run for 16 years arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted
Shah Rukh Khan refuses to collaborate with Rajinikanth for cameo in Jailer 2, wants to focus on King: Report
'UAE may become part of Akhand Bharat', upset Pakistan provokes Abu Dhabi against New Delhi, details here
David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons
WORLD
Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will." He added that tonight would be "one of the most important moments" in world history.
The Embassy of India in Iran on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals, saying that they should "stay where they are" for the coming 48 hours. The advisory further urged Indian citizens to avoid "all electric and military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings." The statement comes as United States President Donald Trump issued a big warning to Iran, saying "a whole civilisation will die tonight."
In the advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran said: "Those in Embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams." It also requested all Indian nationals to closely monitor official updates and provided emergency contact numbers for communication.
Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will." He added that tonight would be "one of the most important moments" in world history as "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end." Iran has rubbished the threats, calling Trump a "psychopath" and saying: "You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran."
Meanwhile, Iran has closed all diplomatic and indirect channels of communication with the United States. "Any and all message exchanges have also been suspended," Tehran Times reported. Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike bridges and power plants across Iran, while experts have said that doing so would amount to a blatant war crime. Untied Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the US that attacking civilian infrastructure is banned under international law.
On Tuesday, explosions rocked the Kharg Island -- a key Iranian oil export hub located near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the news agency Mehr. The US military has carried out strikes on military targets on the strategic island, Axios reported. The Strait of Hormuz is an instrumental waterway that remains largely blocked amid the war, significantly disrupting global energy supplies.
The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran has retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East.