'Stay home, save lives': Google's new doodle urges people to stay indoor amid coronavirus outbreak

The internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions, life and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.

Search giant Google, on Friday, dedicated a special doodle with all information about COVID-19. From symptoms to prevention and how this virus is affecting worldwide, the doodle has everything.

With a tagline 'Stay Home. Save Lives', the doodle has all the information related to coronavirus just on a click.

Today’s Doodle follows the guidelines on how to combat COVID-19 from the World Health Organization. Take a look...

1. STAY home

2. KEEP a safe distance

3. WASH hands often

4. COVER your cough

5. SICK? Call the helpline

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, this doodle will provide you with all the information related to this virus.

The number of 'confirmed' coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the world crossed 10 lakh around late Thursday night, with the Coronavirus Resource Center at the John Hopkins University putting the total number of confirmed cases worldwide at 1,014,673 on Friday at 7 AM.

The global death toll crossed 50,000 overnight and now stands at 52,973, according to the university resource center, with the most number of deaths yet in Italy (13,915 deaths) followed by Spain (10,348 deaths) and France (5,387 deaths). Notably, the number of deaths in Spain and France crossed 10,000 and 5,000 over the night as well.

Cases in India has crossed 2000 with total confirmed cases 2069. There have been 53 deaths so far, while 156 people have been cured.

Stay home and let's stop COVID-19 together.