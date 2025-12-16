FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Statue of Liberty's massive replica in Brazil collapses after severe storm; Watch viral video

 A massive replica of Statue of Liberty outside a Havan in Guaíba, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul,  collapsed amid a powerful storm struck southern Brazil on December 15, 2025. The 24-metre replica fell as strong winds exceeing 90km/hr swept through the region, the dramatic visuals was captured and shared widely on social media. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Statue of Liberty's massive replica in Brazil collapses after severe storm; Watch viral video
 A massive replica of Statue of Liberty outside a Havan in Guaíba, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul,  collapsed amid a powerful storm struck southern Brazil on December 15, 2025. The 24-metre replica fell as strong winds exceeing 90km/hr swept through the region, the dramatic visuals was captured and shared widely on social media. 

