WORLD

Statue of Liberty's massive replica in Brazil collapses after severe storm; Watch viral video

A massive replica of Statue of Liberty outside a Havan in Guaíba, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, collapsed amid a powerful storm struck southern Brazil on December 15, 2025. The 24-metre replica fell as strong winds exceeing 90km/hr swept through the region, the dramatic visuals was captured and shared widely on social media.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source