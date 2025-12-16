Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 200 crore hit will premiere on THIS date, here's where you can watch
BIG relief to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, Delhi court refuses to take note of...
Goa Nightclub fire: Luthra Brothers, Birch Club owners, deported; to land in Delhi today
Kareena Kapoor Khan channels 90s glam in show-stopping Valentino look, SEE pics
Statue of Liberty's massive replica in Brazil collapses after severe storm; Watch viral video
Good news for UP commuters: 74 km link road to connect Ganga-Yamuna expressway, to boost connectivity in THESE areas; Check details
Vicky Kaushal flashes his phone to Alia Bhatt at award night, her reaction convinces netizens 'he's showing baby Kaushal's pics'
Who is Mallika Sagar? Art expert-turned-auctioneer set to take centrestage at IPL 2026 mini-auction
What is Bambiha gang? Know members who claimed responsibility for kabaddi player Rana Balachauria's murder, their link to Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
BCCI's BIG update on IPL 2026 ahead of mini auction, season to begin from THIS Date
WORLD
A massive replica of Statue of Liberty outside a Havan in Guaíba, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, collapsed amid a powerful storm struck southern Brazil on December 15, 2025. The 24-metre replica fell as strong winds exceeing 90km/hr swept through the region, the dramatic visuals was captured and shared widely on social media.
A massive replica of Statue of Liberty outside a Havan in Guaíba, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, collapsed amid a powerful storm struck southern Brazil on December 15, 2025. The 24-metre replica fell as strong winds exceeing 90km/hr swept through the region, the dramatic visuals was captured and shared widely on social media.