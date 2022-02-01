Sri Lanka to host BIMSTEC summit 2022 on March 30

The much-awaited BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation will be hosted by Sri Lanka on 30th March. Sri Lanka is keen to host an in-person summit, but it could also happen in a hybrid format. Most of the member states have given a formal intimation over participation at the summit. It is not yet known, if PM Modi will participate virtually or travel to Sri Lanka for the summit. PM's visit to UAE on 6th January was postponed due to the omicron crisis.

Summit, will see approval of the BIMSTEC Charter, BIMSTEC Master Plan for Transport Connectivity & BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. The group will also work towards finalization of the BIMSTEC Coastal Shipping Agreement and the Motor Vehicles Agreement.

BIMSTEC is a 7-member grouping which includes India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. The grouping is more than 20 years old and was formed in 1997. The last summit took place in Kathmandu in 2018, with PM Modi and other member-leaders attending the meet. Sri Lanka is the current chair of the grouping. The group has got increased focus by New Delhi since SAARC remains hostage to Pakistan. In 2019, India had invited all BIMSTEC heads of government & states for PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony for 2nd term.

Sri Lanka was keen to hold the summit last year several times but it could not happen due to the covid crisis. Suggested months of the summit include, December and August last year. April last year saw the BIMSTEC foreign minister meet virtually in which EAM Jaishankar also participated.

The March summit will naturally be in focus over Myanmar's presence. The country saw coup last year on 1st February last year and since then not many have been keen to host the current military leadership of the country. Remember, Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) during its 2021 annual summit did not invite Gen Min Aung Hlaing who seized power in Myanmar.