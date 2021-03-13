India's neighboring country bans burqa, decides to shut down 1000 Islamic schools

A Sri Lankan government minister on Saturday said that the country will ban the wearing of burqa and set more than a thousand Islamic schools.

Sri Lankan Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera said he has signed a directive banning the wearing of the burqa in the country as it is a sign of religious extremism, Colombo Times reported.

Stating that the burqa directly affects the national security of the country, the Public Security Minister said, “We had a lot of Muslim friends when we were little. But Muslim females did not wear the burqa back then.”

Weerasekara stressed that the burqa is a symbol of religious extremism that garnered attention quite recently. "So, it will definitely be banned.”

The minister said that he plans to ban more than 1,000 madrasa islamic schools in the country that were flouting national education policy.

"No one can arbitrarily open a school and teach the students whatever they want. All children aged from 5-16 years must study under a national education policy,” he said.

Last year, a Sri Lankan parliamentary committee on national security had proposed an immediate ban on the burqa and suspended the registration of political parties on an ethnic and religious basis.

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by terrorists that killed more than 250. The ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.

(With inputs from agencies)