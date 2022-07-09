Headlines

World

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees after protestors surround residence

Amid protests for his exit, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is said to have fled from his residence.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

With protestors surround his residence demanding exit, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled, as per an AFP news Agency report that quotes Defence Source.

The protestors broke through police barricading and stormed the official residence of Rajapaksa. Saturday's protest was one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-ridden island nation this year, Reuters reported. 

The country with a population of 22 million has been reeling under the worst economic crisis in its history for weeks. With severe foreign exchange shortage, essential imports of fuel, food and medicine have been significantly restricted. 

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is being blamed by many for the decline. Demands for his resignation had been underway since march with mostly peaceful demonstrations.  

On Saturday, thousands of protestors gathered in the government district of national capital Colombo, waving the national flag and shouting slogans against Rajapaksa. The Police resorted to firing aerial shots and tear gas but were unable to contain the protest. 

Rajapaksa’s whereabouts since the reports of fleeing remain unconfirmed.

READ | Chinese fighter jet flew 'very close' to LAC in Ladakh last month, IAF responded

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

