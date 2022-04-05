Sri Lanka economic crisis: Meet the Rajapaksa political family at the centre of the turmoil

The emergence of political dynasties is not an uncommon phenomenon, even in democracies. India has several such political families, with the most famous one having had three prime ministers. In Sri Lanka, the current government which is dealing with an economic crisis of unprecedented proportions, has large footprints of one powerful political family – the Rajapaksas.

The current government is led by the Rajapaksas, who are now appearing to lose their grip amid the deepening crisis. While they still hold two of the most powerful positions in the country, the the all-powerful executive in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, the current Prime Minister and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. But the list doesn’t end there. Until just a couple days ago when the mass resignation in Rajapaksa Cabinet took place, several other members of the powerful family were in power.

Sri Lankan President Gotabata Rajapaksa | Pic Courtesy: IANS

History of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka

The powerful political dynasty arose from a rural land-owning family from the Giruwapattuwa village in Sri Lanka’s Hambantota district. The roots of the family can be traced back to Don David Rajapaksa, the current president and PM’s grandfather, who held an influential feudal post. The political entry of the Rajapaksa’s came with Mahinda and Gotabaya’s uncle Don Mathew Rajapaksa who won the election to the Ceylon (Sri Lanka’s name at the time) State Council representing Hambantota. He was succeeded by Don Alwin Rajapaksa, his younger brother and father of the current Sri Lankan PM and President, as well as the former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and former Minister of Irrigation Chamal Rajapaksa.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa | File Photo

Don Alwin Rajapaksa became an MP and later a cabinet minister for Agriculture and Land between 1959-1960. However, the current generation has had the most political success. Two of Don Alwin’s nine children, Gotabaya and Mahinda became the Presidents of the country.

Rajapaksas in the current government

Apart from his three brothers PM Mahinda, Basil and Chamal, two more Rajapaksa family members have been in the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Namal Rajapaksa, the heir apparent of the dynasty is the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He was the the minister of youth and sports until April 3.

Also, former Minister of Irrigation Chamal Rajapaksa’s son, Shasheendra Rajapaksa, is the current State Minister of Paddy and Cereals, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions and Potatoes, Seed Production and High Tech Agriculture

