Sri Lanka Crisis Updates: Wickremesinghe Acting President after Gotabaya resigns, protesters vacate govt buildings

Sri Lanka Protests - File Photo

A day after fleeing Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday emailed his resignation letter to the Speaker, soon after he was allowed by Singapore to enter the city-state on a “private visit” ending the suspense over his future in the face of massive public revolt against his government's mishandling of the economy.

Spokesperson for the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the arrival of Rajapaksa and said: “He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum.”

The development came on a day when anti-government protesters announced to vacate some of the administrative buildings, including the President’s House and the PM Office that they have been occupying since April 9 demanding Rajapaksa’s ouster.

They, however, said that they would continue to occupy the front part of the Presidential Secretariat/ old Parliament and the Galle Face Green to continue the struggle called “Aragalya”. The “GotaGoGama” protesters said they will not give up until their demands are met.

With Rajapaksa's resignation Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the President.

Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday instead appointed Prime Minister Wickremesinghe as the Acting President hours after he fled to the Maldives, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests in the island nation.