‘Have no home left anymore’: Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe after protestors burn down his house

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo)

The economical and political crisis in Sri Lanka is reaching new levels of turmoil with the financial situation of the country not seeing any significant improvement. Newly-appointed Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also been facing constant threats by protestors in the midst of the crisis.

While referring to the agitations being carried out against him, President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday said that there is no point in demanding that he "goes home" as he has no home to go to while referring to the threats received from the protestors.

According to a recent statement by the Sri Lankan President, many protestors have been threatening him demanding that he “goes back home”, as per local news reports. Responding to the agitations against him, Wickremesinghe said, “I am appealing to you not to do that as I have no home to go to."

He further said that demanding him to go home is just a waste of time instead the protesters should try to rebuild his burnt house. "No point telling a man who has no home, to go home," he said, adding that after his house is rebuilt then the protesters can demand that he goes home.

According to the Colombo Gazette, President Wickremesinghe demanded that the protestors either rebuild the country or rebuild his house. He further said that due to the violent protests, many financial dealings in the country have been delayed.

The President said that the unrest in Sri Lanka had delayed a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund to help pull the bankrupt nation out of its economic crisis and urged political parties must work together on finding permanent solutions to the issues faced by the country.

"The negotiations stalled due to instability in the island nation over the past few weeks as agitators stormed the nation amid extreme fuel and food shortages," he said, as per ANI reports.

Angered over the political and economic crisis in the country, Sri Lankan protestors broke into then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence and set it on fire, with jarring images from the protests released by the media.

(With ANI inputs)

