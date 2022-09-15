Sri Lanka crisis: India plans to suspend financial aid to Colombo after IMF bailout

Photo: Reuters

Despite the island nation's shattered economy beginning to stabilise after a preliminary loan arrangement with the IMF, India does not intend to provide Sri Lanka more financial help on top of the approximately $4 billion it has already granted this year, two sources told Reuters.

With Sri Lanka experiencing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and struggling to pay for imports, India has been the largest donor this year, though the situation is better currently than it was between May and July.

"We have already given $3.8 billion worth of assistance. Now it's all about the IMF," an Indian government source with direct knowledge of discussions with Sri Lanka told Reuters. "Countries can't keep giving assistance."

A Sri Lankan government source claimed that the decision by India was not unexpected since New Delhi had "signalled" to them a few months ago that there would be little more large-scale help forthcoming.

It was reported, however, that India will be included on the invitation list for the donor conference that Sri Lanka planned to host later this year with Japan, China, and maybe South Korea.

Another government source in Sri Lanka said in early June that discussions between India and Sri Lanka over a $1 billion swap deal and a request for a second $500 million credit line to buy petroleum made in May had made little progress.

They source refused to be identified since they were not permitted to talk to the media.

The finance ministry of India and Sri Lanka, as well as their respective central banks, did not immediately reply to calls for comment.

Early in September, Sri Lanka and the IMF signed a preliminary agreement for a loan of around $2.9 billion, depending on the nation getting funding guarantees from official creditors and concluding discussions with private creditors.

"Our focus is more on taking forward the IMF programme and getting ourselves out of this mess on our own," said one of the Sri Lankan sources.

Sri Lanka has made efforts to utilise its limited foreign currency reserves for fuel imports and reallocate financing from international organisations for other essential imports, such as fertiliser, cooking gas, and medication, according to an additional Sri Lankan source.

For months, the nation of 22 million people has faced shortages of commodities such as gasoline, food, and medications after its foreign currency reserves fell to historic lows, halting imports and igniting unprecedented public turmoil.