Sri Lanka crisis: How and with whose help Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to Maldives overnight?

(Image Source: Reuters)

Amid the ongoing economic and political crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled to Maldives overnight with his family. In such a situation, the big question arises is that who helped Gotabaya Rajapaksa to escape from Sri Lanka in the midst of widespread protests?

Earlier, Gotabaya had told the Prime Minister's office that he was in the country and would resign on July 13. But with overnight escape, things are slowly getting cleared. Gotabaya fled without resigning. In such a situation, the whole process of choosing the new President, the new government has got stuck for the time being.

Read | Once hailed as a hero, how Gotabaya Rajapaksa became a villain for Sri Lankans

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said he did not receive the resignation letter of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who departed from Sri Lanka hours before he was expected to resign. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Abeywardena said, "We haven't received President Gotabaya's resignation yet, but we hope to get one in a day."

Why Gotabaya fled without resigning?

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had already expressed the fear of danger to his life. He wanted to get out of Sri Lanka safely. But if he had left the presidency, it might not have happened. Another reason is that Gotabaya Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest as the President.

Rajapaksa has been enjoying the immunity from prosecution since he is still the President of Sri Lanka. This is the reason why he wanted to go abroad before stepping down in order to avoid the possibility of being detained. By escaping from the island nation, he is also trying to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.

Aircraft received from Air Force

The top Air Force officer said that the plane in which Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled was given to the President on the orders of the Ministry of Defence. The plane was given to the President only according to the legal provisions contained in the constitution. Meaning if Gotabaya had resigned from the post of President, he would not have got such facility at the last moment.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards travelled to Male on a military jet after full approval of the Maldives Defence Ministry.

Who is helping Gotabaya?

Some media reports suggest that former Speaker and former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed helped to get Gotabaya out of Sri Lanka. It was Nasheed who called to provide the aircraft to the Sri Lankan Air Force.

It has also been said that the Maldivian air traffic controller did not want to allow Gotabaya's aircraft to land, but Mohamed Nasheed intervened in this matter as well. He had called the controller himself. Then permission for landing was obtained.

According to CNN-News18, quoting sources, after arriving at the Velana airport, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife were received by a Maldivian government representative and was taken to an undisclosed location under police escort.

What is Gotabaya going to do now?

There is no exact answer to this question yet. It is being said in many reports that Gotabaya will resign from the post of President only after reaching his last destination. It is being claimed in some reports that he can go to Dubai from Maldives.