Sri Lanka crisis: Government introduces fuel rationing scheme amid ongoing shortage

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara on Saturday introduced "National Fuel Pass", a fuel rationing scheme amid the raging economic crisis and shortage of fuel in the island country. The new pass will guarantee the allocation of fuel quota on weekly basis. A QR code will be given for each National Identity Card number (NIC), once the vehicle identification number and other details are verified.

People with registered vehicles will get their turns based on the last digit of their registration number. Tourists and foreigners will be given priority to take fuel in Colombo.

"Introduction to the National Fuel Pass will be held @ 12.30pm. A guaranteed weekly fuel quota will be allocated. 1 Vehicle per 1 NIC, QR code allocated once Vehicle Chassis number & details verified. 2 days of the week according to Last Digit of number plate for fueling with QR," Wijesekara said in an earlier tweet.

The island nation has been reeling under a major economic crisis that has created acute shortages of food, fuel, medical supplies, and left the country teetering on the edge of economic ruin, having entered discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over an emergency bailout.

The UN mission in Sri Lanka has urged senior politicians to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in line with the national Constitution, following weeks of protests that finally saw the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday. "The United Nations in Sri Lanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution," said United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer, in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the UN in Sri Lanka.

She said it was "imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament".This statement comes as Rajapaksa offered his resignation after fleeing the country and arriving in Singapore, having first flown to the Maldives on Wednesday after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his official residence in the capital Colombo earlier in the week.