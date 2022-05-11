Sri Lanka crisis: Defence Ministry issues shoot-on-sight orders

(Image Source: Reuters)

Amidst the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the Defence Ministry on Tuesday ordered the Army, Air Force and Navy personnel to shoot any rioter who loots public property or causes injury to common people. The ministry's order came after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged people to stop 'acts of violence and vendetta'.

Violence erupted in Sri Lanka on Monday after supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked anti-government protesters demanding his removal over the country's dire economic crisis. Meanwhile, the number of people injured in recent clashes in Colombo and other cities has risen to 249, while seven people have died, according to hospital sources.

The Daily Mirror quoted a Defence spokesperson as saying in its report, "The Ministry of Defence has ordered the three services to shoot rioters who loot public property or cause injury to common people." Here, Mahinda, along with his wife and family, left his official residence 'Temple Trees' and took shelter at the naval base in the port city of Trincomalee on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka.

Police had fired tear gas shells on Monday night to control the crowd trying to enter the 'Temple Trees'. Police had to use tear gas shells and fire in the air as a warning to keep the crowd behind as Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family were evacuated from the official residence on Tuesday morning.

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Tuesday set up a checkpoint on the road leading to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo to prevent Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country. According to some news reports, a large group of people set up a check post on the road leading to Katunayake airport. They were trying to stop the loyalists of the ruling faction from leaving the country.