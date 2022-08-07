Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Sri Lanka blocks arrival of Chinese military ship amid protest by India, nod given hours before Gotabaya fled

Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry has asked the Chinese embassy in Colombo to “defer” the arrival of the Yuan Wang 5, a military vessel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Sri Lanka blocks arrival of Chinese military ship amid protest by India, nod given hours before Gotabaya fled
Representational Image

Facing pressure from India, Sri Lanka has blocked the proposed visit by a Chinese “spy vessel” to the Hambantota Port in sourthern Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to arrive next week. 

Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry has asked the Chinese embassy in Colombo to “defer” the arrival of the Yuan Wang 5, a military vessel, “until further consultations”. 

Clearances for the Yuan Wang-class vessel to berth at Hambantota port were given by the Foreign Ministry on July 12, a day before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was driven out of office by a people’s movement, was expected to resign as he had announced.  

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands rollback, nationwide campaign from Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.