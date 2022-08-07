Sri Lanka blocks arrival of Chinese military ship amid protest by India, nod given hours before Gotabaya fled

Representational Image

Facing pressure from India, Sri Lanka has blocked the proposed visit by a Chinese “spy vessel” to the Hambantota Port in sourthern Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to arrive next week.

Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry has asked the Chinese embassy in Colombo to “defer” the arrival of the Yuan Wang 5, a military vessel, “until further consultations”.

Clearances for the Yuan Wang-class vessel to berth at Hambantota port were given by the Foreign Ministry on July 12, a day before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was driven out of office by a people’s movement, was expected to resign as he had announced.