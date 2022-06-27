Spying attempt on former Pak PM Imran Khan amid assassination rumours

Imran Khan

An employee of Bani Gala at Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence was caught trying to install a spy device in his room, according to local media.The development comes amid rumours of a plot being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan.

According to reports, Pakistan's local media outlet ARY News reported that a Bani Gala employee was bribed to put a device in the former prime minister's bedroom. However, the spying attempt was foiled when another employee told the security personnel about the device's placement.

Earlier, security agencies were placed on high alert in Bani Gala and other regions of the city in response to this purported threat. Many PTI members have claimed that Imran Khan's life is in danger. "We have contacted all appropriate agencies, including the government," stated PTI leader Shehbaz Gill.

"Our people are being threatened in order to obtain information. Such heinous deeds must be avoided " he added. The PTI leader went on to say that the 'arrested' employee had made other revelations, which he declined to divulge for the time being.

Hassaan Niazi, Imran Khan's nephew, had stated that anything that happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman will be viewed as an attack on Pakistan. "Anything that happens to our leader, Imran Khan, will be seen as an attack on Pakistan."