'Spreading false info': Emmanuel Macron slams Donald Trump over France protest claims

French President Emmanuel Macron blamed foreign leaders including those "across Atlantic" for exploiting France protests, called Trump claim that Muslim migrants caused unrest "completely false" and AI-generated.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday blamed "foreign leaders" including those "on the other side of the Atlantic" for trying to exploit France's tense social climate for political gain after a weekend of violence.

The protests in France over soaring living costs have drawn worldwide attention, with US President Donald Trump saying that Muslim migrants were responsible for the unrest. He even suggested to Macron to "close your borders and take control before it is too late!"

However, the French President responded by saying that there "has been foreign manipulation of information in the aftermath" of the looting in Paris and other French cities last weekend.

"And that has led to comments that are as unacceptable as they are stupid, from many people, including foreign leaders," he said.

When a reporter asked Macron if he was referring to Trump, he replied, "Among others".

He dismissed Trump's claim about France being invaded by migrants and Islamists and called it "completely false".

"AI-generated images depicting scenes that never actually happened in France. We've had people claiming that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false", he said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said his office can provide the countries concerned with the necessary clarification, "to help them avoid spreading or amplifying false information and making baseless claims on social media."

"The fact is, all the people who are speaking ill of our country right now are people who don't love our country," Macron said. "So those people really bother me."

"When I see leaders who are in the middle of election campaigns, whether in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic - who sometimes naively repeat AI-generated content or spread narratives that certain circles are clearly trying to promote about what happened in France - they're using our country for their own political campaigns. And we don't need that," he added.

Trump blames immigration for protests

Trump on Monday had blamed immigration for protests that have rocked France, urging Europe and Macron to tighten borders.

"What's happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything," Trump told reporters in Washington. "It's immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders."

"Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon," the 80-year-old Republican added.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once-great country. Close your Borders and take control before it is too late!"

The unrest in France began with students demanding more teachers and better school conditions. It then widened to include unions and people worried about the cost of living. The interior ministry said 550,000 people attended, while CGT union put the figure at 800,000.